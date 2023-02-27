Share:

LAHORE - The Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) has organized the 8thLakson Investments Unified Marathon at Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi to show solidarity with the special athletics of the society. The marathon consisted of 21km marathon, 10km, 5km races and 1km unified walk in which a large number of people from different walks of life, representatives of educational, social, charitable, business institutions and organizations, foreign diplomats, seniors citizens, artists and athletes participated in different categories.

The wheelchair walk of special people was the focus of special attention of the participants while special athletes including the dumb, deaf and mentally challenged special people also made their presence felt in the marathon. Special Olympics Pakistan ambassador Sarwat Gilani and musician Faisal Kapadia also participated in the event.

President and CEO Faysal Bank Yousaf Hussain was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony along with SOP Chairperson Ronak Lakhani and distributed prizes and medals among the successful participants as cash prizes of Rs 15,000 to the first position holders, Rs 10,000 to the second position and Rs 5,000 to the third position holderswere awarded.