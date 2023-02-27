Share:

LONDON - Brace yourself for the end of Logan’s run. After five award-winning years, HBO’s hit show “Succession” will come to a close with season 4, writer and creator Jesse Armstrong has said. In an interview published the other day, Armstrong told The New Yorker: “There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever.” “The end has always been kind of present in my mind,” he added. “From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

With its satirical portrayal of the uber-rich Roy family grappling for control of a media empire as its patriarch ages, “Succession” has garnered critical acclaim during its run, including 13 Emmy wins, and inspired countless memes. And Armstrong admitted that he felt “deeply conflicted” about ending the show after four seasons, a decision that HBO allowed him to make. HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

“It’s been a difficult decision,” he said, “because the collaborations with the cast, with my fellow-writers, with (composer) Nick Britell and Mark Mylod and the other directors – they’ve just been so good.” As the writers’ room gathered in late 2021 to map out the latest season and even as filming began, Armstrong was still not set on ending the show after four seasons, he told the New Yorker.

“I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios,” he recalled. “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons.