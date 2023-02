Share:

FAISALABAD - The price monitoring team sealed two retail shops be­sides registration of cases against various others over violation of the Price Con­trol Act in the district, here on Sunday. According to official sources, the teams, headed by district price control magistrates, during inspection of prices of es­sential items, imposed Rs 111,000 finer on 29 profi­teers in various markets and bazaars for overcharg­ing consumers.