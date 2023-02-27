Share:

ISLAMABAD - The present government has declared 2023 as the “Year of the Youth” to celebrate the ten-year achievements of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) through its vibrant schemes for their empowerment.

The current week is being celebrated as “Week of Youth” featuring a number of programs including sports competitions, marathons and cheque distribution among successful applicants of the PM Youth and Agriculture Scheme. According to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, various programs are being organized to celebrate the decade-long achievements of PMYP during the current “Week of Youth.”

The week-long celebrations started on February 21 (Wednesday) with a competition for young start-ups, titled “Future Builder’s Contest,” arranged in collaboration with the UAE embassy while on February 22, football and volleyball trials under the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt program and cheque distribution to the successful applicants under the Prime Minister’s Youth Loan and Agriculture Loan were also part of the week’s activities.