Peshawar - The Saddar Police, through a grand operation, have rescued a youth kidnapped for a ransom of $0.3 million.

Giving details about the incident, SP Saddar Division Malik Habib told the media persons that the 20-year-old youth was abducted from the limits of the Police Station Badaber on January 20, adding the kidnappers had demanded $300,000 for his release.

He said that the victim was kept in a mountain cave in Tirah hilly areas of the Khyber and Orakzai districts.