3 prisoners escape after breaking sub-jail in Sajawal

SAJAWAL - Three hardened criminals escaped a jail after breaking a window of the barrack where they were detained, police said Monday. Sajawal SSP Shehla Qureshi suspended the entire staff deployed on security and ordered an investigation into the jail-break. The criminals who escaped the jail were identified as Bilal, Sattar and Rafiq. They were de­tained in barrack III of judicial sub-jail of Sajawal. The criminals were involved in dozens of cases of heinous crimes including robbery and kidnap for ransom. They allegedly broke the window of their barrack at night and escaped. Police launched a manhunt for the arrest of the fleeing suspects.