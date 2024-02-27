Tuesday, February 27, 2024
ADB delegation visits LESCO HQ

APP
February 27, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   A special delegation of the Asian De­velopment Bank (ADB) vis­ited the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters for a meet­ing with its Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider and the top management. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the ADB team showed interest to invest in improving the electricity distribution system in Paki­stan. During the discussion, the delegation said that the Asian Development Bank is interested in investing in the energy sector especially in the electricity distribution companies with an objective to improve the electricity distribution system.

