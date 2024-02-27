ADB delegation visits LESCO HQ

LAHORE - A special delegation of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) Headquarters for a meeting with its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider and the top management. The LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the ADB team showed interest to invest in improving the electricity distribution system in Pakistan. During the discussion, the delegation said that the Asian Development Bank is interested in investing in the energy sector especially in the electricity distribution companies with an objective to improve the electricity distribution system.