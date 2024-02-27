AkzoNobel inaugurates new manufacturing facility at Faisalabad

LAHORE - AkzoNobel Pakistan Ltd, a leading global manufacturer of paints and coatings, has officially inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City of Faisalabad. Spread over an area of 25 acres with a cumulative invest­ment of 8 billion PKR (approxi­mately USD 28 million/€26 mil­lion, the Faisalabad plant stands tall as AkzoNobel’s biggest invest­ment in Pakistan till now.

Flagging off the official opening ceremony of AkzoNobel’s Faisala­bad plant were the guests of hon­our - Ms. Henny de Vries (Hon’ble Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Pakistan), and Nadeem Babar (Chairman, Shams Power) in the presence of key Ak­zoNobel officials including Fred Moreux(Director - Manufactur­ing and Supply Chain, South Asia Pacific), Ms. Marieke Bleyenbergh (Global Director - Health Safety Environment and Security) and Mubbasher Omar (Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limit­ed). “Building on AkzoNobel’s60-year legacy of delighting paint and coatings customers in Paki­stan with world-class solutions, the investment in the greenfield site reaffirms our commitment to invest and grow in Pakistan, with Pakistan.It is also reflection of our confidence in AkzoNobel’s strong market position today, as well as our vision for tomorrow – to be at the forefront of the growing paint and coatings industry,” said Mub­basher Omar, Chief Executive Of­ficer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited.

Sharing how the plant is a ‘New Moon’ for AkzoNobel, Mub­basher adds, “Leveraging our global R&D capabilities and ex­pertise, the Faisalabad plant un­locks new value for AkzoNobel. It fuels our ambitions to diversi­fy with sustainable innovations and enter new segments in the domestic market, while provid­ing new opportunities to delight customers beyond Pakistan.”