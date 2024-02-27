ANP to hold rally in front of KP PA on Feb 28

PESHAWAR - Awami Na­tional Party on Monday announced to hold a protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly here on February 28 at 2pm.

A press release issued here by Bacha Khan Markaz said that the provincial president of ANP Ai­mal Wali Khan has announced the demonstration which was aimed at condemning the alleged rigging in the elections.

He said ANP had been struggling for supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and people’s rule.

He appealed to the people of KP to join ANP’s protest for real de­mocracy in the country.