Any aggression against Pakistan won’t be tolerated: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - The Armed Forces of Paki­stan, along with the Chair­man Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Ser­vices Chiefs, commemorated the fifth anniversary of “Op­eration Swift Retort.”

“February 27, 2019, marked a significant event in our history, demonstrating the resolve of the people of Pakistan and the profession­alism of the Armed Forces in response to unwarranted ag­gression from India, motivat­ed by political considerations and electoral concerns. De­spite desperate Indian at­tempts to favourably shape the information space, the events of that fateful day showcased absolute oper­ational ascendance of Paki­stan’s Armed Forces over the Indian side,” said a statement issued here by the ISPR on Monday. It said that the stead­fastness and competence of Pakistan’s Armed Forces were acknowledged by mil­itary experts and analysts throughout the world, effec­tively debunking frivolous Indian claims which could not stand to factual scrutiny. The strategic foresight to re­turn the downed pilot in in­terest of peace, from a po­sition of strength and after having dominated the oppos­ing force decisively, is unani­mously hailed, to this day, by the international communi­ty as a remarkable gesture of political maturity and su­perior statecraft. “As a state committed to peace, we shall continue to emphasize the importance of peaceful coex­istence with our neighbours. Any aggression against the people of Pakistan, our sov­ereignty and territorial in­tegrity, will, however, be re­sponded immediately, with full might and without any hesitation. Every single time. INSHALLAH. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pa­kistan Paindabad,” conclud­ed the statement.