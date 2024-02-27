Asif Mehdi wins senior amateur title at 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf

LAHORE - Col Asif Mehdi from Lahore Garrison triumphed in the senior amateur event of the 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship, being hosted here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.
This prestigious event, generously sponsored by the Zaman Family, has drawn considerable attention from the golfing community. The veterans’ category saw Tashfeen Baig, also from Lahore Garrison, clinching the title, while Rimsha Ijaz from Defence Raya emerged victorious in the ladies’ event.
The championship is set to continue with the junior and senior professionals taking the field on February 27 and 28. These athletes will compete over two days, demonstrating their prowess and vying for the top positions.
The climax of the tournament promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with the country’s top golf professionals entering the fray from February 29 to March 3. They will be competing for a substantial prize pool of Rs 7.5 million and the chance to win a Haval Vehicle with a hole-in-one. Amateurs are not to be outdone, as they will engage in three rounds of eighteen holes each day, adding to the excitement and competitive spirit of the championship.