Asif Mehdi wins senior amateur title at 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf

LAHORE - Col Asif Mehdi from Lahore Gar­rison triumphed in the senior amateur event of the 10th JA Za­man Memorial Open Golf Cham­pionship, being hosted here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This prestigious event, gener­ously sponsored by the Zaman Family, has drawn considerable attention from the golfing com­munity. The veterans’ category saw Tashfeen Baig, also from Lahore Garrison, clinching the title, while Rimsha Ijaz from De­fence Raya emerged victorious in the ladies’ event.

The championship is set to continue with the junior and senior professionals taking the field on February 27 and 28. These athletes will compete over two days, demonstrating their prowess and vying for the top positions.

The climax of the tournament promises to be a thrilling spec­tacle, with the country’s top golf professionals entering the fray from February 29 to March 3. They will be competing for a substantial prize pool of Rs 7.5 million and the chance to win a Haval Vehicle with a hole-in-one. Amateurs are not to be outdone, as they will engage in three rounds of eighteen holes each day, adding to the excite­ment and competitive spirit of the championship.