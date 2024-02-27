Tuesday, February 27, 2024
ATC acquits 21TLP activists in terrorism case

APP
February 27, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday acquitted 21 activ­ists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered under terrorism charges, creating distur­bance and damaging state properties. The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the trial and announced the decision after hearing detailed argu­ments of the defence coun­sel and prosecution. The Baghbanpura police had registered the case against the TLP activists in 2021. They were accused of creat­ing disturbances and dam­aging state properties.

APP

