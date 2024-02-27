Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Ban imposed on mobile use in KP schools

February 27, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -  The Ele­mentary and Secondary Educa­tion Department in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa has decided to impose a ban on mobile use in public sector schools to save the precious time of students.

According to a notification is­sued here on Monday the students and staff will submit their mobiles to the school’s staff.

The school heads will contact the parents by landline phone during any emergency. School staff will only be able to use mo­bile during recess or free periods.

Permission will be necessary from relevant school heads to make photography or videos. All the District Education Officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been issued the notification.

