Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Building reduce to ashes as fire engulfs in Karachi

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A massive fire broke out in a rickshaw at the Ramswa­mi police headquarter here on Monday. According to a private news channel, the police said that the rickshaw carried a petrol huge tank to sell the fire erupted in the rickshaw and spread and engulfed the entire residential building very quickly. The tailor’s shop under the building burnt completely. Three sides of the building were damaged and luckily no casualties were reported. Two petrol pumps employ­ees have been arrested and shifted to a police station.

