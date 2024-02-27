Business community pins high hopes on new Punjab CM

LAHORE - The business community has pinned high hopes on the first woman Pun­jab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, to take significant measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business and boosting trade to revitalize the struggling economy. Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis ex­pressed these views while congratulat­ing her on becoming the Chief Minister of the country’s largest province here Monday. He said that her leadership is being seen as a beacon of promise in the economic challenges, with stake­holders eagerly anticipating bold ac­tions to be taken to restore the confi­dence of local and foreign investors.

Meher said that a critical aspect of this approach is the inclusive engagement of stakeholders from diverse sectors, as­serting that by actively involving busi­nesses, industry leaders, and experts in the decision-making process, they can ensure that policies are tailored to ad­dress the specific needs and concerns of different segments of the economy. “This collaborative approach will not only fos­ters trust and cooperation but also en­hance the effectiveness and relevance of the initiatives undertaken,” he observed. Meher Kashif Younis suggested that cen­tral to PML-N government’s agenda must be the prioritization of measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business. This entails streamlining bureaucratic procedures, reducing regulatory bur­dens, and enhancing infrastructure to create a more conducive environment for entrepreneurship and investment. By simplifying processes and removing barriers, they aim to attract both do­mestic and foreign investors, stimulating economic growth and job creation in the province, he concluded.