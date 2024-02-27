Cabinet okays start of work on 80km Iran gasline to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Cabinet on Monday ap­proved initiation of work on the 80km segment (Iranian border to Gwadar) of the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, it was learnt reli­ably. The cabinet through circula­tion approved the summary regard­ing the start of work on the phase-I of the Iran Pakistan Pipeline Project, official source told The Nation.

A meeting of the Cabinet Com­mittee on Energy (CCoE) was held on 23-02-2024 which considered five agenda items (four regular and one additional item) and took deci­sions thereon. Due to exigency, the decisions of CCoE are submitted to the Federal Cabinet for ratification through circulation in terms of rule 17 (1) (b) of the Rules of Business, 1973, said a summary moved by the Cabinet Secretariat to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

Accordingly, the decisions of the CCoE in its meeting in respect of the five (05) agenda items specified at are placed before the Cabinet for ratifica­tion through circulation in terms of proviso to rule 17 (1) (c) of the Rules of Business, 1973. It is worth to note that last week the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Friday has ap­proved the initiation of work on the 80 km segment(Iranian border to Gwa­dar) of the Iran Pakistan Gas Pipeline project, and deferred the filing of appli­cation for waiver of US sanction on the project due to geo-political situation.

The Cabinet Committee on Ener­gy (CCoE) gave its nod to the rec­ommendations of the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) for the IP Project. The MOC recommend­ed to start work on the 80 km seg­ment of the pipeline inside Pakistan i.e. from Pakistan border up till Gwa­dar in the first phase. The Project will be executed by Inter State Gas Systems (Pvt) Ltd and will be funded through Gas Infrastructure Develop­ment Cess (GIDC). All the concerned divisions gave a positive nod to move ahead with the project to ensure gas supplies to the people of Pakistan, thereby addressing the increasing energy needs of the country.

Initially it has been decided that in first phase of IP project work on 80km portion from Pak-Iran border to Gwader will be started, the source said. The estimated cost of the 80km Pak-Iran border to Gwadar portion of the project will be $ 158 million and it has been decided to fund it through Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC), the documents reveal.

In May 2009, the agreement for the Project was signed, for supply of gas of 750 MMCFD for 25 years from South Pars gas field of Iran and delivery at Pak-lran border. Under the project 1931km line will be laid for transpor­tation of Iranian gas to Pakistan, in­cluding 1,150 km long pipeline within Iran and 781 km within Pakistan.