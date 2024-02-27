Capital braces for rising pollen allergy threat

ISLAMABAD - Medical experts on Monday issued a warning to pollen allergy patients in the federal capital, advising them to take necessary preventive measures. These include increased water intake and avoiding green areas as the pollen count is expected to rise in March, posing a threat to individuals with allergies.
Allergy specialist Dr. Umar Saeed emphasized the importance of timely precautions for asthma and other allergic patients with the onset of spring. Wearing a face mask, keeping windows and doors closed, especially during dawn and dusk, and avoiding outdoor activities during this time are recommended measures.
The pollen allergy season typically commences in March, with an increase in pollen levels posing risks to respiratory, asthma, diabetic, and high blood pressure patients.