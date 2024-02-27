CDA outsources parking lots to private firm

ISLAMABAD - The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is implementing concrete and effec­tive measures to address car park­ing issues in Islamabad, particu­larly in business centres. The goal is to eliminate problems such as traffic jams and promote economic growth in the city.

In this context, the CDA signed an agreement with M/S AJCL on Mon­day to digitize parking facilities in Islamabad through a revenue-sharing arrangement. This signifi­cant milestone in implementation was ratified during the 9th meet­ing of the CDA Board on October 5, 2023. According to the details of the agreement, the installation of state-of-the-art parking equipment and a modern parking management system will be introduced in all car parking lots across Islamabad. Ad­ditionally, the project includes the implementation of an automatic and smart parking system at all parking sites in the city.

It is noteworthy that during the bidding process, eight firms submit­ted technical and financial propos­als by the deadline of November 30, 2023. The financial bids were trans­parently opened on January 9, 2024, resulting in M/S AJCL being declared the successful bidder with a 75% revenue share. This means that 25% of the parking revenue will go to M/S AJCL, while the remaining 75% will be allocated to the CDA. The in­troduction of a modern and smart parking system not only alleviates traffic issues for Islamabad resi­dents but also holds strong potential for boosting the economy through this commendable initiative.