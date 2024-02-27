Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA outsources parking lots to private firm

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is implementing concrete and effec­tive measures to address car park­ing issues in Islamabad, particu­larly in business centres. The goal is to eliminate problems such as traffic jams and promote economic growth in the city.

In this context, the CDA signed an agreement with M/S AJCL on Mon­day to digitize parking facilities in Islamabad through a revenue-sharing arrangement. This signifi­cant milestone in implementation was ratified during the 9th meet­ing of the CDA Board on October 5, 2023. According to the details of the agreement, the installation of state-of-the-art parking equipment and a modern parking management system will be introduced in all car parking lots across Islamabad. Ad­ditionally, the project includes the implementation of an automatic and smart parking system at all parking sites in the city.

Affordable Chinese mobile phones silently change Pakistan’s digital landscape

It is noteworthy that during the bidding process, eight firms submit­ted technical and financial propos­als by the deadline of November 30, 2023. The financial bids were trans­parently opened on January 9, 2024, resulting in M/S AJCL being declared the successful bidder with a 75% revenue share. This means that 25% of the parking revenue will go to M/S AJCL, while the remaining 75% will be allocated to the CDA. The in­troduction of a modern and smart parking system not only alleviates traffic issues for Islamabad resi­dents but also holds strong potential for boosting the economy through this commendable initiative.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024