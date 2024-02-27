CDA outsources parking lots to private firm

ISLAMABAD - The administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is implementing concrete and effective measures to address car parking issues in Islamabad, particularly in business centres. The goal is to eliminate problems such as traffic jams and promote economic growth in the city.
In this context, the CDA signed an agreement with M/S AJCL on Monday to digitize parking facilities in Islamabad through a revenue-sharing arrangement. This significant milestone in implementation was ratified during the 9th meeting of the CDA Board on October 5, 2023. According to the details of the agreement, the installation of state-of-the-art parking equipment and a modern parking management system will be introduced in all car parking lots across Islamabad. Additionally, the project includes the implementation of an automatic and smart parking system at all parking sites in the city.
It is noteworthy that during the bidding process, eight firms submitted technical and financial proposals by the deadline of November 30, 2023. The financial bids were transparently opened on January 9, 2024, resulting in M/S AJCL being declared the successful bidder with a 75% revenue share. This means that 25% of the parking revenue will go to M/S AJCL, while the remaining 75% will be allocated to the CDA. The introduction of a modern and smart parking system not only alleviates traffic issues for Islamabad residents but also holds strong potential for boosting the economy through this commendable initiative.