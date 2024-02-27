Challenges and opportunities for Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s ascension to the Punjab throne as the first woman chief min­ister of the largest prov­ince brings with it both challenges and oppor­tunities for the Sharif dynasty and the future politics of the PML-N, a party now struggling to save its politics with eroding support from the masses.

Now as Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a new political face of the party and heir to the Sharif family, she confronts a formidable opposition from the Pak­istan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the challeng­ing task of sustaining the administrative legacy of her uncle, ex-Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif who earned for himself the title of “Pun­jab Speed” for his speedy execution of development work and administrative reforms. Shehbaz Sharif has left behind a patrimo­ny of good governance and development initiatives for Maryam Nawaz to take in­spiration from. As she lacks the governance experience, it would be a challenge and test of her abilities to control the unbridled po­lice and the bureaucracy known for its red-tape tac­tics over the years.