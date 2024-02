ATTOCK - Police have ap­prehended a constable from the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa (KP) Police force for allegedly attempting to smuggle 2.4 kg of chars. The incident unfolded when Masud Usman, the accused, was stopped in his car (No. AYX 189) at a checkpoint. Upon con­ducting a thorough body search of Masud Usman and inspecting different parts of the vehicle, law enforcement discovered the illicit substance.