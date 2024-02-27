Consultative meeting discusses options to prevent Karachi from urban flooding

KARACHI - The consultation process for addressing the prob­lem of urban flooding, due to rains, in Karachi has been initiated and a meeting of all stake holders was held on Monday to find a permanent solution to the problem.

The meeting, jointly organised by the Flood Emergency Rehabilitation Project (SFERP), the Planning and Development (P&D) Department, and the World Bank discussed the use of flood water for non-potable purposes such as garden­ing and firefighting by constructing underground water storage tanks which will also help prevent­ing urban flooding in Karachi, said a statement received here.

The meeting was co-chaired by Chief Economist P&D Aslam Soomro, Senior Disaster Risk Manage­ment Specialist, World Bank Ahsen Tehsin and Aslam Leghari of Sindh Flood Emergency Reha­bilitation Project (SFERP).

The rainwater causes urban flooding and cre­ates issues of drainage and loss to the property besides creating traffic issues in the city during the rains, the participants noted and deliberated upon the use of stormwater for recharging the groundwater or water table.

It was also highlighted by the participants that groundwater depletion has become a major issue and some areas of Karachi did not have sweet wa­ter due to groundwater depletion.

The meeting was told that the project imple­mentation unit SFERP intended to hire a consul­tancy firm to conduct a feasibility study for the underground stormwater storage facilities aimed at flood prevention within the Karachi division.

The firm so engaged will be tasked to identify locations where inundation events have occurred in the recent past and propose the construction of underground stormwater storage tanks.

The former commissioner Karachi Shoaib Sid­diqui speaking at the occasion stressed the need to ensure appropriate inter-organisational coor­dination for this purpose.

Consultant World Bank Shahid Sohail, stressed the need of coordination among on-site relevant departments while a KMC representative in­formed that 514 branch drains need to be cleaned to ensure the smooth flow of sewage water.

The Chief Economist P&D Aslam Soomro, out­lined the need to select the sites get inundated frequently alongwith the kind of structures to be built for storage and its consequential effects as it should not cause seepage and affect the existing infrastructures. He also offered to form a working group in P&D to ensure coordination among all stakeholders.

Additional Secretary P&D Zubair Channa point­ed out that nullahs had been contracted due to en­croachments and were causing blockages so they need to be widened. He was of the view that the option of recharge tanks can also be considered for storage of flood water.