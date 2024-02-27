Court adjourns hearing of PA illegal appointments case till March 6

LAHORE - An anti-corruption court (ATC) on Monday ad­journed the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case against former chief minis­ter Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till March 6. The court summoned Parvez Elahi and other accused on the next date of hearing for in­dictment. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance during the proceedings.

The jail officials submitted a medical certificate and stated that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi could not be produced as he was sick. At this, the court ad­journed further proceedings till March 6 and sum­moned all accused for indictment on the next date of hearing. The court also dismissed applications filed by the accused for provision of clear copies of the Challan and related documents due to ap­pearance of their counsel. The court held that al­ready copies of the Challan had been provided to the accused and if they needed further documents then those would also be provided but the court proceedings should not be delayed.