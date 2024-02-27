Cristiano Ronaldo suspended, fined after shooting vulgar gesture at Saudi fans

Football luminary Cristiano Ronaldo is in hot water for reportedly making offensive gestures towards fans during a Saudi League match between Al Nassr and Al Shabab, as reported by Goal.

Following Al Nassr's triumph over Al Shabab, online footage emerged, capturing Ronaldo allegedly insulting the crowd with rude gestures while chants of Lionel Messi's name filled the air.

In response, the Saudi Arabia Football Federation has imposed a two-game suspension on Ronaldo and levied an undisclosed fine, impacting his availability for upcoming matches.

This disciplinary action stems from his actions during the match, limiting his on-field contributions. Despite not directly addressing the suspension, Ronaldo took to social media (X) to allude to his unwavering commitment in the face of challenges.

It's worth noting that this incident follows a similar inappropriate gesture made by Ronaldo last April, following Al Nassr's 2-0 loss to Al Hilal, indicating a pattern of such behaviour.