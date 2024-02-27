Drug mafia shoots cop, flees with accomplice

RAWALPINDI - An active member of the drug mafia shot and injured a policeman on Girja Road to avoid arrest, according to informed sources on Monday. The accused, accompanied by a woman drug peddler, managed to escape on a motorcycle after committing the crime. The injured cop, identified as Taqi Ul Hassan (55), was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.
The incident occurred within the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, leading to the lodging of a case against the accused. A search for members of the drug mafia is currently underway, as stated by a police spokesman. During routine patrolling on Girja Road, a police party spotted a suspicious man and woman riding a motorcycle. Upon signalling them to stop for a check, the man opened fire on the cops. Consequently, Officer Taqi Ul Hassan suffered a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police arrived at the crime scene, collected evidence, and a senior police officer informed the media that the woman riding with the man was an active member of a drug cartel in the area. Both individuals fired at the police, prompting a manhunt to trace and punish the culprits for the attack on the police party.