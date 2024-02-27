Drug mafia shoots cop, flees with accomplice

RAWALPINDI - An active member of the drug ma­fia shot and injured a policeman on Girja Road to avoid arrest, ac­cording to informed sources on Monday. The accused, accompa­nied by a woman drug peddler, managed to escape on a motor­cycle after committing the crime. The injured cop, identified as Taqi Ul Hassan (55), was rushed to Dis­trict Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident occurred within the limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni, leading to the lodging of a case against the accused. A search for members of the drug mafia is currently underway, as stated by a police spokesman. During rou­tine patrolling on Girja Road, a po­lice party spotted a suspicious man and woman riding a motorcycle. Upon signalling them to stop for a check, the man opened fire on the cops. Consequently, Officer Taqi Ul Hassan suffered a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital for medi­cal treatment.

Police arrived at the crime scene, collected evidence, and a senior po­lice officer informed the media that the woman riding with the man was an active member of a drug cartel in the area. Both individuals fired at the police, prompting a manhunt to trace and punish the culprits for the attack on the police party.