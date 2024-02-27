Excavation at archaeological site of Tila Ganweriwala to start from March 1

LAHORE - Excavation work at archaeo­logical site of Tila Ganweri­wala in Cholistan desert, Bahawalpur, under the su­pervision of Punjab Arche­ology Department will start on March 1 to unearth the remains of what once part of great ancient Harappan civi­lization. This important proj­ect also has the support of Commissioner Bahawalpur Office and “THAAP Organi­zation”. Commissioner Baha­walpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. Di­rector General Archeology Punjab Shozeb Saeed and other officials concerned will participate. The DG Archeol­ogy while expressing his sat­isfaction over an important development in archaeol­ogy on Monday said that the Ganweriwala Mound of Cho­listan was among the major cities of the great Harappan civilization. “Archaeological excavations at this site would help find the missing link of Indus Valley Civilisation be­tween Harappa and Moenjo Daro”, he said. He added that the Punjab government had approved initial funds for the Tila Ganweriwala project. This project is just an initial step towards research and finding questions about the ancient history of this land. Punjab Archaeology would continue these archaeologi­cal excavations in future as well, he vowed.