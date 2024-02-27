Excavation at archaeological site of Tila Ganweriwala to start from March 1

LAHORE - Excavation work at archaeological site of Tila Ganweriwala in Cholistan desert, Bahawalpur, under the supervision of Punjab Archeology Department will start on March 1 to unearth the remains of what once part of great ancient Harappan civilization. This important project also has the support of Commissioner Bahawalpur Office and “THAAP Organization”. Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtasham Anwar will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony. Director General Archeology Punjab Shozeb Saeed and other officials concerned will participate. The DG Archeology while expressing his satisfaction over an important development in archaeology on Monday said that the Ganweriwala Mound of Cholistan was among the major cities of the great Harappan civilization. “Archaeological excavations at this site would help find the missing link of Indus Valley Civilisation between Harappa and Moenjo Daro”, he said. He added that the Punjab government had approved initial funds for the Tila Ganweriwala project. This project is just an initial step towards research and finding questions about the ancient history of this land. Punjab Archaeology would continue these archaeological excavations in future as well, he vowed.