FBISE Islamabad announces Matric exam date for class 9,10

FBISE Islamabad Announces Matric Exam Schedule – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Islamabad (FBISE) has recently disclosed the examination timetable for classes 9 and 10.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part 1 and Part 2 exams are scheduled to commence from March 26, 2024, and will continue until April 25, 2024.

The examination board has emphasized the importance of maintaining heightened vigilance among examination staff and ensuring all necessary preparations are completed before the start of the exams.

This particular planning underscores the commitment to conducting a well-organized and efficient examination process.



The SSC Part 2 examinations will begin with a Mathematics paper, while the SSC Part 1 exams will start with a Physics paper, providing students with a diverse start to their examination journey.

Candidates can expect to receive their roll number slips soon, and it’s crucial to acknowledge that the FBISE Matric exams will be conducted with strict adherence to guidelines to uphold fairness and integrity throughout the examination period.

As the academic community gears up for these pivotal examinations, students, parents, and educators are urged to stay informed about any further updates from the FBISE to ensure a smooth examination experience for all stakeholders.