FM Jilani lauds bold decisions of interim govt as term nears conclusion

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Min­ister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday lauding the “bold decisions” of the caretaker government on economic and foreign policy fronts thanked the colleagues and cabinet members for their tireless efforts to serve the national cause. The foreign minister, in a series of posts on his X timeline, called it a “great honour” to serve Pakistan and its people. He said that despite confront­ing various challenges, on the economic and foreign policy front, the caretaker government under the lead­ership of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took bold decisions, to stabilize the economy, avert a major crisis in the country’s neighbourhood and demand global action against climate change. The interim government also called for an end to the unimaginable violence orchestrated by Israel in Gaza and send relief goods to our Palestinian brothers and sisters, he added.