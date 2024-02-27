Four robbers arrested after 'encounters' with police

Police in Karachi, Sukkur and Hyderabad arrested four suspected robbers after encounters on Monday.

They were wounded in the shootouts and later arrested by law enforcers.

Their three accomplices managed to escape. The robbers also shot at and injured two citizens on resistance.

Two robbers riding a bike injured two youngsters on resistance near Lasbela Chowk, Jamshed Quarter, Karachi. The injured were identified as Zanir and Atif.

In Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area of Karachi, a robber was detained when he sustained injuries in an encounter with police.

He was identified as Hasnain. He was involved in many incidents of serious crimes.

In another police encounter in Patni police area of Sukkur, a robber was injured during the exchange of fire with police.

His three accomplices escaped. Police have recovered weapons from the arrested robber.

In yet another incident, Hyderabad police arrested a robber when he was injured in an exchange of fire with the police. Stolen goods were also recovered the robber.

More than 18 cases were registered against the arrested robber.