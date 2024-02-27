Governor summons KP PA session tomorrow

PESHAWAR - In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitu­tion of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sum­moned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Wednesday (tomorrow), 11:00am in the Assembly Building of the provincial assem­bly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantonment, for taking oath of its elected members, election and oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and for the election of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

This was notified here by the Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

SPEAKER REVIEWS PREPARATIONS FOR UPCOMING SESSION OF KP PA

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday conduct­ed a comprehensive review of the prepa­rations for the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 28.

Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi briefed the Speaker on the arrangements and facilities at the assembly desk, includ­ing administrative, public relations, proto­col, IT, finance, and representatives from Khyber Bank, all aimed at establishing a comprehensive facility desk for newly elect­ed members in the assembly.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani visited the Pro­vincial Assembly Secretariat to oversee the preparations firsthand. He meticulous­ly examined the arrangements for the ses­sion and visited the assembly hall, where he met with the appointed officials. During the briefing by Assembly Secretary Kafayat­ullah Afridi, it was highlighted that all nec­essary services for the incoming members would be centralized at the facility desk, en­suring convenience and efficiency.