Governor summons KP PA session tomorrow

PESHAWAR - In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on Wednesday (tomorrow), 11:00am in the Assembly Building of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantonment, for taking oath of its elected members, election and oath of Speaker and Deputy Speaker and for the election of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This was notified here by the Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.
SPEAKER REVIEWS PREPARATIONS FOR UPCOMING SESSION OF KP PA
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the preparations for the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 28.
Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi briefed the Speaker on the arrangements and facilities at the assembly desk, including administrative, public relations, protocol, IT, finance, and representatives from Khyber Bank, all aimed at establishing a comprehensive facility desk for newly elected members in the assembly.
Speaker Mushtaq Ghani visited the Provincial Assembly Secretariat to oversee the preparations firsthand. He meticulously examined the arrangements for the session and visited the assembly hall, where he met with the appointed officials. During the briefing by Assembly Secretary Kafayatullah Afridi, it was highlighted that all necessary services for the incoming members would be centralized at the facility desk, ensuring convenience and efficiency.