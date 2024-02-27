HBL Zarai Services launched

BUREWALA - HBL has launched a new company, HBL Zarai Servic­es, a significant step forward in the realm of agricul­tural development and food security in Pakistan, in Burewala. This is in alignment with Pakistan’s stra­tegic priorities and under the visionary scope of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

HBL Zarai Services, a fully owned subsidiary of HBL, stands as the pioneer agriculture –specialized extension services company in Pakistan. By pro­viding access to essential resources and expertise, HBL Zarai Services aims to empower farmers and enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability throughout the agriculture value chain. With a focus on sustainability and environmental stewardship, HBL Zarai Services seeks to promote responsible agricultural practices that ensure long-term viability of farming communities and natural resources. HBL remains grateful to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the regulators for the trust and confidence they have reposed on bank, through the opening of this subsidiary. The inauguration ceremony for HBL Za­rai Services was attended by clients, regulators and senior executives of the Bank. The chief guest for the event was Dr. Inayat Hussain, Deputy Governor - SBP.

On the occasion of the ceremony marking the launch of HBL Zarai, Sultan Ali Allana, Chairman - HBL said, “We have been actively pursuing programs and introducing solutions for the growth and prog­ress of the Agricultural Sector since the privatization of the bank in 2004. HBL Group today is the single largest institutional provider of financial services for this segment of the economy directly impacting over 350,000 farmers. With the formation and launch of HBL Zarai, Insha’Allah, we will be able to host advi­sory and input services along with offtake and ware­housing right at the farmers doorstep through Deras – dedicated distribution and service centers etched among the heart of the farmlands thus ensuring food security and income enhancement for the farming communities throughout the country.”