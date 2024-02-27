Health Secretary monitors polio campaign

ISLAMABAD - Federal Secretary for Health, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, monitored polio vaccination activities in Islamabad and interacted with polio teams on Monday – the first day of the ongoing nationwide polio immunization campaign. Secretary Shallwani visited the Community Health Centre in Union Council Shah Allah Ditta, accompanied by district administration officials and the senior leadership of the Polio Programme, including NEOC Coordinator Dr. Shahzad Baig. He found the centre equipped with adequate polio vaccine supplies, well-trained fixed teams, and administrative support staff.
During his visit, Secretary Shallwani also went out into the field to meet polio vaccinators as they went door-to-door immunizing children. In his interactions with the vaccinators, Secretary Shallwani expressed appreciation for their hard work and dedication to protecting the future generations of Pakistan from polio. He encouraged them to continue their mission with the same enthusiasm.
As part of his visit, the health secretary also inspected a transit vaccination team in Zam Zam Plaza, Dhoke Abbasi area of UC Rural, spending time with the team that was actively vaccinating children on the move. Transit teams play a crucial role in vaccinating children who are travelling and might be missed in house-to-house campaigns.
The Health Secretary emphasized the ongoing threat of polio to children, noting that it has devastated lives and left them paralyzed for decades.