IBA Karachi organises IBA Leaders Connect, fostering thought leadership and collaborations

February 27, 2024
KARACHI  -  The Institute of Business Admin­istration (IBA), Karachi held ‘IBA Leaders Connect’ at Movenpick Hotel, showcasing IBA’s dedica­tion to nurturing a community of thought leaders and profes­sionals committed to advancing higher education and empower­ing young individuals to pursue brighter futures. The event com­menced with an opening address by Dean, School of Mathematics and Computer Science, Dr Sha­keel Khoja, who was represent­ing Executive Director, IBA Kara­chi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi. 

Director, Alumni Affairs, Re­source Mobilization & Corporate Affairs, Malahat Awan delivered a presentation highlighting IBA’s impact and opportunities for partnership. Additionally, IBA alumna and a National Talent Hunt Program scholar,Muskan Amjad, shared her inspirational journey with the audience.

The highlight of the event was the keynote address by Chair­man, Dawood Hercules Corpo­ration and Engro Corporation, Hussain Dawood. In his address, Dawood emphasized the impor­tance of leveraging wisdom from religion to navigate life’s unique challenges, highlighting the need for individuals to approach obsta­cles with resilience and faith. He underscored the value of draw­ing upon spiritual insights to ad­dress personal and professional hurdles effectively. The event also featured a dynamic Q&A session with Dawood, providing attend­ees with the opportunity for an insightful discussion.

The event was attended by more than 200 individuals. A few notable individuals included Ghias Khan, CEO Engro Corporation; Jah­angir Piracha, CEO Engro Polymer and Chemicals; Farhan Essa, MD Essa Laboratories; Sabeen Rab­bani, Member BOD Orange Tree Foundation; Zar Badshah, Head of Frontier Coverage - AKD Securities Ltd.; and Ruhail Muhammad, CEO Lucky Power, among many other representatives from leading orga­nizations of the country.

