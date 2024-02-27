IHC allows PTI founder to meet lawyers in privacy

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a direc­tive to the authorities at Adi­ala Jail, instructing them to permit the defense counsel of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to have a pri­vate meeting with him, in ac­cordance with the jail manu­al. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition of the PTI founder, seeking per­mission for privacy during the meeting with the lawyers. Defence Counsel Shere Afzal Marwat argued during the hearing that two individuals remained present during the meeting with the PTI found­er, and the jail administration did not permit talking alone with the PTI founder. He add­ed that the jail administra­tion also did not allow newly elected PTI members and po­litical assistants to meet the PTI founder. Defence Coun­sel urged the court to is­sue directives to the jail ad­ministration, permitting the PTI founder to meet his po­litical assistants and provid­ing privacy space during the meeting with lawyers. Sub­sequently, the court directed the jail administration to al­low the lawyers to meet the PTI founder in privacy as per the jail manual.