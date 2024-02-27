IHC allows PTI founder to meet lawyers in privacy

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a directive to the authorities at Adiala Jail, instructing them to permit the defense counsel of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder to have a private meeting with him, in accordance with the jail manual. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition of the PTI founder, seeking permission for privacy during the meeting with the lawyers. Defence Counsel Shere Afzal Marwat argued during the hearing that two individuals remained present during the meeting with the PTI founder, and the jail administration did not permit talking alone with the PTI founder. He added that the jail administration also did not allow newly elected PTI members and political assistants to meet the PTI founder. Defence Counsel urged the court to issue directives to the jail administration, permitting the PTI founder to meet his political assistants and providing privacy space during the meeting with lawyers. Subsequently, the court directed the jail administration to allow the lawyers to meet the PTI founder in privacy as per the jail manual.