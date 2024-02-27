IHC sends notice to respondents on Imran, Bushra, Qureshi appeals

ISLAMABAD - A special bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday issued notices to the respon­dents in the appeals of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra, and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their convictions in the cipher and Toshakhana cases. The IHC special bench comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of these appeals and issued notices to the Federal Inves­tigation Agency (FIA) and the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB). After issuing the notices, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till February 29 for further proceedings.

In this matter, Imran, Bushra and Qureshi moved the petitions through their counsels Barrister Ali Za­far, Salman Safdar Advocate and others and cited the State and Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Secretary Interior as respondents. Khan and Qureshi have challenged the conviction and their 10-year sentence each in the cipher case. Khan and Bushra Bibi filed appeals against their convic­tion in the Toshakhana reference in which they were sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment each and a Rs1.54 billion fine. Imran’s counsel stated in the pe­tition that the prosecution improperly documented evidence in violation of’ the mandatory provisions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code. 1898 and despite the repeated objections raised by the appel­lant, the trial court refrained from intervening.