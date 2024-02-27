India's colonial project in IIOJK breach of UNSC resolutions, Int’l law: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has said India's colonial project continues in full swing in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in breach of the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and international law.

Addressing the High-Level Segment of the 55th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, he said political and demographic engineering of the occupied territory is being carried out by the world's self-professed largest democracy through an outsized military presence and draconian laws.

He said Kashmiri women and children suffer several layers of institutionalized discrimination, abuse and violence.

The Ambassador demanded the High Commissioner's Office to continue monitoring the situation in IIOJK and produce a third Kashmir report in exercise of its prevention mandate.