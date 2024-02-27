Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Irrelevant persons’ entry in limits of exam centres banned

STAFF REPORT
February 27, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   To maintain transparency in the an­nual examinations under the supervision of Alla­ma Iqbal Open Universi­ty (AIOU) starting from March 5, 2024, Depu­ty Commissioner Mar­dan Fayyaz Sherpao has banned the entry of irrel­evant persons in the lim­its of examination cen­tres, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This order will be effective from March 5 to April 8, 2024 till the end of the annual exam­inations. Violators of this order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

