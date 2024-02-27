Irrelevant persons’ entry in limits of exam centres banned

PESHAWAR - To maintain transparency in the annual examinations under the supervision of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) starting from March 5, 2024, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayyaz Sherpao has banned the entry of irrelevant persons in the limits of examination centres, under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This order will be effective from March 5 to April 8, 2024 till the end of the annual examinations. Violators of this order will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.