Islamabad Police act against kite sellers, flyers

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police initiated a rigorous crackdown against kite dealers and flyers, result­ing in the apprehension of five violators. Kites and strings were recovered from their possession, leading to separate cases being registered against the accused. The identified individuals, Aziz Shah, Sulman Hayat, Ehtisham Tariq, Abdul Wahab, and Aziz Ullah, are now under investigation. Officials from Karachi Company conducted raids in vari­ous areas, arresting five individuals involved in kite selling and flying. Subsequently, police seized kites and twines, filing cases and placing the of­fenders behind bars. The Islamabad Capital Police emphasized citizens’ responsibility in preventing their children from violating the kite-flying ban imposed by the district administration. Violators risk strict legal action, including imprisonment.