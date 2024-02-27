Jail warden arrested for blasphemous act

ATTOCK - Police have arrested Muhammad Bilal, a jail warden serving in District Jail Shakardara, following allegations of his involvement in a blasphemous act. According to the filed FIR, Bilal is accused of using derogatory words against the companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by pasting a poster on a wall in his village.
In a prompt response, the police apprehended the accused and subsequently transferred him to District Jail Attock. The matter is under investigation, led by ASI Karim Nawaz