Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Jail warden arrested for blasphemous act

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -   Po­lice have arrested Muhammad Bi­lal, a jail warden serving in Dis­trict Jail Shakardara, following allegations of his involvement in a blasphemous act. According to the filed FIR, Bilal is accused of us­ing derogatory words against the companions of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by pasting a poster on a wall in his village. 

In a prompt response, the po­lice apprehended the accused and subsequently transferred him to District Jail Attock. The matter is under investigation, led by ASI Ka­rim Nawaz

