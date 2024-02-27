JazzCash chosen as key partner for BISP fund disbursements

LAHORE - JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fintech organisation, has announced its selection as one of the few prestigious financial institutions partnering with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) for the disbursal of funds aimed at empowering underserved communities, with a particular emphasis on women inclusion.
JazzCash, as part of this partnership, will leverage its extensive nationwide network of agents and retailers to disburse funds to over 1.3 million beneficiaries. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “In collaboration with BISP, we are working to uplift the economic well-being of Pakistani women. Leveraging JazzCash’s network, we aim to provide accessible digital financial services, hence, contributing to the gradual financial empowerment of BISP’s beneficiaries. This effort is a reflection of our purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of women through digital and financial inclusion.” While speaking at the signing ceremony, Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said, “JazzCash and BISP, together, envision a future where financial inclusion acts as a catalyst for social upliftment, breaking barriers and providing equal opportunities for all. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to positively impacting the lives of those who need it the most.” BISP, Pakistan’s most prominent social protection organisation, provides financial assistance to over 9 million women who will be given cash assistance amounting to Rs. 10,500 per quarter for a period of 3 years. Under the 3-year partnership, JazzCash will facilitate cash withdrawals through biometrically enabled services.
Chairperson BISP, Muhammad Amjad Saqib, in his address, emphasized the importance of collective responsibility towards uplifting the marginalized. “Irrespective of designation, as human beings and citizens of Pakistan, we must perform our duties. Through our love and respect for our women, we can bring about positive change in their lives,” he asserted. This ceremony he stated solidified the commitment of all parties involved to the mission of serving the most vulnerable members of society with dignity and transparency.