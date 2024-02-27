JazzCash chosen as key partner for BISP fund disbursements

LAHORE - JazzCash, Pakistan’s largest fin­tech organisation, has announced its selection as one of the few prestigious financial institutions partnering with the Benazir In­come Support Program (BISP) for the disbursal of funds aimed at empowering underserved communities, with a particular emphasis on women inclusion.

JazzCash, as part of this partner­ship, will leverage its extensive nationwide network of agents and retailers to disburse funds to over 1.3 million beneficiaries. Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “In collaboration with BISP, we are working to uplift the economic well-being of Pakistani women. Leveraging JazzCash’s network, we aim to provide accessible digi­tal financial services, hence, con­tributing to the gradual financial empowerment of BISP’s benefi­ciaries. This effort is a reflection of our purpose of improving the lives and livelihoods of women through digital and financial inclusion.” While speaking at the signing ceremony, Murtaza Ali, Head of JazzCash, said, “JazzCash and BISP, together, envision a future where financial inclusion acts as a cata­lyst for social upliftment, break­ing barriers and providing equal opportunities for all. This part­nership reflects our shared com­mitment to positively impacting the lives of those who need it the most.” BISP, Pakistan’s most prom­inent social protection organisa­tion, provides financial assistance to over 9 million women who will be given cash assistance amount­ing to Rs. 10,500 per quarter for a period of 3 years. Under the 3-year partnership, JazzCash will facili­tate cash withdrawals through biometrically enabled services.

Chairperson BISP, Mu­hammad Amjad Saqib, in his address, emphasized the importance of collective re­sponsibility towards uplifting the marginalized. “Irrespective of designation, as human be­ings and citizens of Pakistan, we must perform our duties. Through our love and respect for our women, we can bring about positive change in their lives,” he asserted. This ceremo­ny he stated solidified the com­mitment of all parties involved to the mission of serving the most vulnerable members of society with dignity and transparency.