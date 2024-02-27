Jinnah House attack: ATC sends MPA-elect to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti, an independent MPA-elect from PP-165, to jail on judicial remand in connec­tion with the Jinnah House attack case. ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal conducted the proceedings, where­in police produced Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti after bringing him from jail. The investigation officer of the Sarwar Road Police Station submitted that the MPA-elect was involved in the case as he was iden­tified in identification process held at the jail. He pleaded with the court to grant 30-day remand of the MPA for investigations.

However, the court turned down the request and sent the MPA-elect to jail on 14-day judicial re­mand. The police had arrested Bhatti on the basis of an alleged mobile phone footage wherein he was provoking Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to attack the Jinnah House. Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House (also known as residence of the corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.