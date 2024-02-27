Karachi Heroes lift men, women softball titles in 18th Sindh Games

LAHORE - Karachi Heroes lifted the titles of men’s and women’s softball event at the 18th Sindh Games in Karachi. According to information made available here, the men’s final was played at the KMC Sports Complex, Kashmir Road. Karachi won the gold medal by defeating Sukkur by 12-2. Sukkur earned silver medal and Hyderabad bronze. In the women’s final, Karachi defeated Larkana by 14-3 to win the gold, Larkana claimed silver and Hyderabad bronze.
Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) Farah Saeed, President of Sindh Softball Association (SSA) Prof Dr Farhan Essa, Omar Saeed, SFA President Asif Azeem, Chairperson Yasmin Hyder, VP Tehmina Asif and Abdul Wahab distributed trophies, medals and souvenirs among the players and officials. In the men’s championship event, Kamran Shah of Hyderabad was the best catcher, Muhammad Munaf of Sukkur was the best hitter and Karachi’s Faraz Ijaz was adjudged the best pitcher. In the women’s event, Mercline Pervez of Karachi was the best catcher, Fozia Baloch of Larkana was the best pitcher and Sabeen Gul of Karachi was the best hitter.
On this occasion, chief guest Farah Saeed said that organizing the Sindh Games not only provided ample opportunities for the athletes to exhibit their talents, but also the spirit of mutual harmony, sportsmanship and love among them further. “I am sure that the players who performed prominently in the event can be a part of the national softball team of Sindh and Pakistan in the future.”
SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa lauded all the teams for showing excellent discipline during the event. He said that the players who performed prominently in the championship will be invited to the training camp of the Sindh team participating in the National Softball Championship.