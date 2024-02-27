Karachi Heroes lift men, women softball titles in 18th Sindh Games

LAHORE - Karachi Heroes lifted the titles of men’s and women’s softball event at the 18th Sindh Games in Karachi. According to infor­mation made available here, the men’s final was played at the KMC Sports Complex, Kash­mir Road. Karachi won the gold medal by defeating Sukkur by 12-2. Sukkur earned silver med­al and Hyderabad bronze. In the women’s final, Karachi defeated Larkana by 14-3 to win the gold, Larkana claimed silver and Hy­derabad bronze.

Vice President of Softball Fed­eration of Pakistan (SFP) Farah Saeed, President of Sindh Soft­ball Association (SSA) Prof Dr Farhan Essa, Omar Saeed, SFA President Asif Azeem, Chairper­son Yasmin Hyder, VP Tehmina Asif and Abdul Wahab distrib­uted trophies, medals and sou­venirs among the players and officials. In the men’s champi­onship event, Kamran Shah of Hyderabad was the best catcher, Muhammad Munaf of Sukkur was the best hitter and Karachi’s Faraz Ijaz was adjudged the best pitcher. In the women’s event, Mercline Pervez of Karachi was the best catcher, Fozia Baloch of Larkana was the best pitcher and Sabeen Gul of Karachi was the best hitter.

On this occasion, chief guest Farah Saeed said that organiz­ing the Sindh Games not only provided ample opportunities for the athletes to exhibit their talents, but also the spirit of mu­tual harmony, sportsmanship and love among them further. “I am sure that the players who performed prominently in the event can be a part of the na­tional softball team of Sindh and Pakistan in the future.”

SSA President Dr. Farhan Essa lauded all the teams for showing excellent discipline during the event. He said that the players who performed prominently in the championship will be invited to the training camp of the Sindh team participating in the Nation­al Softball Championship.