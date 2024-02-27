Karachi win Sindh Games Basketball event

LAHORE - Karachi division won the final of the Sindh Games basketball event by defeating Mirpurkhas division by 87-42 points in the final. According to informa­tion made available here, the Sindh basketball event was in­augurated by Additional Chief Secretary Home Sindh Muham­mad Iqbal Memon.

In his address, M Iqbal Memon commended the Ka­rachi Basketball Association (KBBA) for its notable ad­vancements under the leader­ship of President Ghulam Mu­hammad Khan. He highlighted the KBBA’s role in promoting basketball and fostering talent across Karachi, setting a prec­edent for sports development.

The efforts of the Sindh Olym­pic Association, Sindh Sports Minister Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, and the Sindh government did not go unnoticed. Iqbal Memon praised their collective com­mitment to organizing the Sindh Games, reflecting their dedication to nurturing sports culture within the province.

He also appreciated DG KDA Naveed Anwar Siddiqui for the renovation of the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh. This gesture of sup­port is seen as a cornerstone for future basketball activities, with hopes for continued im­provement and enhancement of the facility.

In the final, Muhammad Zaid Ashraf scored 20, Talha Amjad 18, Taimur Zaheer 18, Hasan Ali 16 and Daniyal Marwat 15 points for Karachi while for Mirpurkhas, Mohammad Ayan scored 12, Nabil Ahmed 13 and Haris Mohsin 12 points. Hyderabad won the third posi­tion after defeating Larkana by 56-32. At the end, special guest Khalid Jameel Shamsi distrib­uted prizes among the winners and top performers.

Meanwhile, the final of the event was graced by Khalid Jameel Shamsi, President of Sindh Wrestling Association President, as chief guest while President of Karachi Division Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Prof Khuram Rafi, Maj (R) Mir­za Masroor Baig, Zahid Malik, Yaqub Qadri and others were also present.