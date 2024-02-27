King Charles cancer forces him to take big step amid fears

LONDON - King Charles III, who’s putting on brave face to win his battle against cancer, is leaving no stone unturned to defeat the disease. The 75-year-old took a surprise step as he contacted a Greek Orthodox monk for spiritual help, leaving fans worried about his health condition. Archimandrite Ephraim, known for his spiritual advice, has claimed that King Charles contacted him for spiritual help amid his battle against the disease. Ephraim, according to a Greek newspaper and television station, has claimed: “Charles has a spiritual sophistication, a spiritual life. Yes, he has been in contact since the diagnosis and I believe he’ll overcome it.” The King’s latest move has left his fans in shock as they showed their concerns about the King’s health, with some saying everything is not good in the palace. Former royal butler Grant Harrold previously expressed his fears about the King’s health, saying “something doesn’t seem quite right” with the monarch. “It ‘could be more serious than first thought.” There are reports that the monarch is in great pain due to his and Princess Kate’s health crisis. Royal fans have expressed their concerns and sent him good wishes and prayers for the royals’ recovery, with one saying: “We won’t let the king lose to his cancer.” Meanwhile, Princess Anne, often referred to as the King’s ‘right-hand woman’ for her esteemed work ethic, was observed attending a state funeral for a late president in Namibia over the weekend. The 73-year-old Princess Royal was captured signing a book of condolence for Namibia’s late President Hage Geingob, who passed away at the age of 82. Leaders from both Africa and Europe came together to pay their respects at the state funeral held on Sunday. Arriving in the capital Windhoek on Saturday, the Princess Royal was present to participate in the memorial and burial proceedings. Anne, in representation of her brother King Charles, paid tribute to the life of the African politician who passed away earlier this month. The late President Hage Geingob died in a hospital while receiving medical treatment for cancer.