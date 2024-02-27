Tuesday, February 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM lauds institutions for conducting free, fair elections

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah says his govt managed to steer province out of financial crunches

Our Staff Reporter
February 27, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday said that when he took charge of the office of Chief Min­ister, the province was faced with acute financial crunches and there was no cushion avail­able even to pay the salaries of employees, but through better team work and effective strate­gy, the caretaker provincial gov­ernment, however, managed to steer the province out of the fi­nancial crunches. He said at this point of time there existed an amount Rs100 billion in the provincial exchequer, whereas during the period the caretak­er government did not borrow even a single penny from any fi­nancial institution.

He said that the issue of the outstanding dues of the prov­ince against the federal gov­ernment was effectively taken up at federal level which yield­ed fruitful results and the pro­vincial government was able to receive an additional amount of Rs64 billion from the centre adding that an amount of Rs4.1 billion was received through reconciliation between KP Rev­enue Authority and Federal Board of Revenue, an additional amount of Rs20 billion was re­ceived under National Finance Commission Award, an amount of Rs28 billion was received un­der AIP for the merged districts whereas an amount of Rs12 bil­lion was received in the head of Net Hydel Profit .

Affordable Chinese mobile phones silently change Pakistan’s digital landscape

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah was addressing a press con­ference regarding the achieve­ments of his government here on Monday. Flanked by provin­cial ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Ahmad Rasool Banagash, Dr Najeeb Ul­lah and others, the Chief Min­ister said that despite difficult law & order situation, the care­taker government was able to hold the general elections in a peaceful and transparent man­ner for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty and added that all this was possible because of the hard work and close coor­dination of civil administration, armed forces , police and other relevant entities for which they deserve huge appreciation.

Touching upon the achieve­ments in education sector, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah re­marked that with the collabo­ration of Pak Army and Frontier Corps, ‘Education for All Cam­paign’ was launched in the prov­ince under which 33,000 chil­dren were enrolled in schools, 134 disfunctional schools were functionalised, Digital Skills Labs were established in 10 different schools, 250 teach­ers were hired under Parents Teacher Council Funds and 961 student were provide with hos­tel facility.

An Air Force second to none

“In planning & development sector, 57 development pro­jects worth Rs206 billion were cleared from PDWP, different mega projects worth Rs109 bil­lion were cleared from ECNEC, similarly PC-1 of 1337km long roads and 62 bridges worth Rs105 billion were cleared un­der Rural Roads Development Projects,” the Chief Minister said adding that rationalisation of 376 development projects was carried out resulting in a saving of Rs24 billion to the provincial exchequer.

Regarding achievements in Energy and Power sector, the Chief Minister said electrifica­tion of three union councils in district Shangla was completed with a cost of Rs485 million, an amount of Rs5.5 billion was re­ceived from the electricity pro­duced by the provincial gov­ernment being supplied to the National Grid, successful nego­tiations were made with Asian Development Bank and Europe­an Union for the rehabilitation of flood affected Ranolia Hydro Power projects and Mini Micro Hydro power projects respec­tively.

Irrelevant persons’ entry in limits of exam centres banned

Touching upon the Mines & Minerals sector, Arshad Hussain Shah stated that during his ten­ure Mines & Mineral Profit Shar­ing Rules 2023 were framed and approved, 400 licensee were is­sued for attracting private in­vestments whereas Rs2.7 bil­lion would be received under the head of Royalty and Ex­cise Duty. With regard to Infor­mation Technology sector, the Chief Minister remarked that KP Right of Way Policy was ap­proved, status of Special Tech­nology Zone was given to Digital City Haripur, and Digital Work­space was launched in 32 de­partments.

The Chief Minister special­ly mentioned his efforts for the newly merged districts and said that medical equip­ment worth billion of rupees were provided to the hospitals of merged districts, 13 hospi­tals of the merged districts were outsourced to improve health­care services, industrial activ­ities were started in the eco­nomic zones of merged districts whereas feasibility was car­ried out for setting up econom­ic zones in Kurram and Wana. “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme was launched with its main features being good governance, zero tolerance pol­icy against corruption, reforms in revenue system, crackdown against illegal encroachments and narcotics etc.”

SCCI chief urges govt to allot land for ‘adda’ for goods transporters

Arshad Hussain Shah main­tained that under the Human Resource Export Strategy of the caretaker government, re­sult-oriented steps were taken to export five hundred thousand youth to international job mar­kets after being imparted mar­ket based training in technical education and IT sectors. 

Touching upon the health sec­tor, the Chief Minister stated that steps were taken for the es­tablishment of two medical uni­versities, enhancement of 3,000 seats in medical and dental col­leges of the province, enhance­ment of seats in nursing colleg­es, enhancement of 150 seats for Trainee Medical Officers and creating 60 internships for physiotherapists adding that quantum computing was intro­duced in the province where­as 20,000 google scholarships were obtained for the youth of the province. The Chief Minister extended special thanks to civil bureaucracy, police, armed forc­es, media and the general public for their support during his ten­ure as Chief Minister.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1708913201.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024