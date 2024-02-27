KP CM lauds institutions for conducting free, fair elections

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday said that when he took charge of the office of Chief Min­ister, the province was faced with acute financial crunches and there was no cushion avail­able even to pay the salaries of employees, but through better team work and effective strate­gy, the caretaker provincial gov­ernment, however, managed to steer the province out of the fi­nancial crunches. He said at this point of time there existed an amount Rs100 billion in the provincial exchequer, whereas during the period the caretak­er government did not borrow even a single penny from any fi­nancial institution.

He said that the issue of the outstanding dues of the prov­ince against the federal gov­ernment was effectively taken up at federal level which yield­ed fruitful results and the pro­vincial government was able to receive an additional amount of Rs64 billion from the centre adding that an amount of Rs4.1 billion was received through reconciliation between KP Rev­enue Authority and Federal Board of Revenue, an additional amount of Rs20 billion was re­ceived under National Finance Commission Award, an amount of Rs28 billion was received un­der AIP for the merged districts whereas an amount of Rs12 bil­lion was received in the head of Net Hydel Profit .

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah was addressing a press con­ference regarding the achieve­ments of his government here on Monday. Flanked by provin­cial ministers Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Ahmad Rasool Banagash, Dr Najeeb Ul­lah and others, the Chief Min­ister said that despite difficult law & order situation, the care­taker government was able to hold the general elections in a peaceful and transparent man­ner for which he is thankful to Allah Almighty and added that all this was possible because of the hard work and close coor­dination of civil administration, armed forces , police and other relevant entities for which they deserve huge appreciation.

Touching upon the achieve­ments in education sector, Syed Arshad Hussain Shah re­marked that with the collabo­ration of Pak Army and Frontier Corps, ‘Education for All Cam­paign’ was launched in the prov­ince under which 33,000 chil­dren were enrolled in schools, 134 disfunctional schools were functionalised, Digital Skills Labs were established in 10 different schools, 250 teach­ers were hired under Parents Teacher Council Funds and 961 student were provide with hos­tel facility.

“In planning & development sector, 57 development pro­jects worth Rs206 billion were cleared from PDWP, different mega projects worth Rs109 bil­lion were cleared from ECNEC, similarly PC-1 of 1337km long roads and 62 bridges worth Rs105 billion were cleared un­der Rural Roads Development Projects,” the Chief Minister said adding that rationalisation of 376 development projects was carried out resulting in a saving of Rs24 billion to the provincial exchequer.

Regarding achievements in Energy and Power sector, the Chief Minister said electrifica­tion of three union councils in district Shangla was completed with a cost of Rs485 million, an amount of Rs5.5 billion was re­ceived from the electricity pro­duced by the provincial gov­ernment being supplied to the National Grid, successful nego­tiations were made with Asian Development Bank and Europe­an Union for the rehabilitation of flood affected Ranolia Hydro Power projects and Mini Micro Hydro power projects respec­tively.

Touching upon the Mines & Minerals sector, Arshad Hussain Shah stated that during his ten­ure Mines & Mineral Profit Shar­ing Rules 2023 were framed and approved, 400 licensee were is­sued for attracting private in­vestments whereas Rs2.7 bil­lion would be received under the head of Royalty and Ex­cise Duty. With regard to Infor­mation Technology sector, the Chief Minister remarked that KP Right of Way Policy was ap­proved, status of Special Tech­nology Zone was given to Digital City Haripur, and Digital Work­space was launched in 32 de­partments.

The Chief Minister special­ly mentioned his efforts for the newly merged districts and said that medical equip­ment worth billion of rupees were provided to the hospitals of merged districts, 13 hospi­tals of the merged districts were outsourced to improve health­care services, industrial activ­ities were started in the eco­nomic zones of merged districts whereas feasibility was car­ried out for setting up econom­ic zones in Kurram and Wana. “Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme was launched with its main features being good governance, zero tolerance pol­icy against corruption, reforms in revenue system, crackdown against illegal encroachments and narcotics etc.”

Arshad Hussain Shah main­tained that under the Human Resource Export Strategy of the caretaker government, re­sult-oriented steps were taken to export five hundred thousand youth to international job mar­kets after being imparted mar­ket based training in technical education and IT sectors.

Touching upon the health sec­tor, the Chief Minister stated that steps were taken for the es­tablishment of two medical uni­versities, enhancement of 3,000 seats in medical and dental col­leges of the province, enhance­ment of seats in nursing colleg­es, enhancement of 150 seats for Trainee Medical Officers and creating 60 internships for physiotherapists adding that quantum computing was intro­duced in the province where­as 20,000 google scholarships were obtained for the youth of the province. The Chief Minister extended special thanks to civil bureaucracy, police, armed forc­es, media and the general public for their support during his ten­ure as Chief Minister.