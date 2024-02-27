Lahore Region beat Faisalabad in National U16 Cricket

LAHORE - Lahore Region beat Faisalabad Re­gion by 69 runs in the third league match of National U16 Cricket Championship here at Model Town Greens Ground on Sunday. Taj Muhammad grabbed six wick­ets to emerge as man of the match. Aaliyan Salman and M Ali Sat­tar both scored fifties for Lahore Region. After the match, LRCA Manager Cricket Operations Abid Hussain gave away the cash prize to Taj Muhammad on behalf of LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed. East Zone President Bilal Muqeet and Lahore U16 team head coach Ashraf Ali were also present at the prize distribution ceremony. Lahore will face Azad Jamu Kashmir Region in the fourth league match today (Tuesday) at the same venue. Earlier, Lahore Region U16 beat Multan Region by 4 wickets with Taj Muhammad emerging as man of the match for his outstanding bowling spell.