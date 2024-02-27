Let Pakistan Move Ahead

The recent elections in Pakistan have sparked controversy and raised concerns about political rigging. Some political par­ties have been quick to raise unnecessary issues, such as the throwing of shoes at opponents, further fueling the tensions surrounding the election results. This interference in the democratic process is not only det­rimental to the stability of the country but also undermines the credibility of the election commission and the entire electoral system.

It is crucial for all political parties to recog­nize the importance of ensuring a fair and trans­parent electoral process. Any allegations of rigging or malpractice should be thoroughly investigat­ed, but it is equally important to respect the final outcome of the elections. The new Federal govern­ment, as well as the provincial governments, must be allowed to focus on addressing the pressing is­sues facing the country, such as economic instabil­ity, inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

Pakistan is currently facing a number of challeng­es that require immediate attention and decisive action. The government needs to work towards stabilizing the economy, creating job opportuni­ties, and improving the living conditions of the peo­ple. This can only be achieved if there is a sense of unity and cooperation among all political parties, rather than constant bickering and blame games.

The Federal government, in particular, has a cru­cial role to play in leading the country towards a brighter future. It must prioritize the well-being of its citizens and work towards building a more in­clusive and prosperous society. This requires effec­tive governance, transparency, and accountability at all levels of government.

It is also important for the opposition parties to play a constructive role in the political process. While it is their right to hold the government ac­countable, they should do so in a responsible and constructive manner. Instead of constantly criticiz­ing the government and challenging the election results, they should focus on proposing solutions to the country’s challenges and working towards a common goal of national development.

The media also has a significant role to play in promoting a healthy political environment. It should strive to provide unbiased and objective coverage of political events, without sensational­izing controversies or fueling tensions. By foster­ing a culture of open dialogue and constructive criticism, the media can help build trust and confi­dence in the political process.

Ultimately, the future of Pakistan rests on the shoulders of its leaders and citizens. It is up to all stakeholders to set aside their differences and work together towards a shared vision of a prosperous and stable country. By respecting the democratic process, upholding the rule of law, and prioritizing the interests of the people, Pakistan can overcome its challenges and realize its full potential.

In conclusion, the recent elections in Pakistan have raised concerns about political rigging and instability. It is imperative for all political parties to respect the democratic process and work to­wards addressing the pressing issues facing the country. The government, the opposition, and the media all have a role to play in promoting a more inclusive and prosperous society. By working to­gether towards a common goal, Pakistan can over­come its challenges and build a brighter future for its citizens. Let us hope that the new government will be able to lead the country towards progress and prosperity, without the hindrance of unneces­sary controversies and political wrangling.

Dr Asif Channer

The writer is a Disaster Emergency Management Professional, Public Health Professional, Psychologist Criminologist and International Relations Expert as well as a freelance Columnist. He can be contacted at: dremergency

