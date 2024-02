LAHORE - Three Test cricketers Aamer Malik (14 Tests, 24 ODIs), Naved Latif (1 Test, 11 ODIs) and Saleem Elahi (13 Tests, 48 ODIs), are among the 32 participants to take part in a four-day Level-1 coach­ing course from February 27 at the Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan and will conclude on March 1. The course will be conducted by ICC approved tutors, Hafiz Sajjad Akbar, Imran Abbas, Kamran Hus­sain and Rahat Abbas.