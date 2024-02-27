Life imprisonment for murderer in property dispute

ATTOCK - Additional Sessions Judge Hasanabdal Farkhanda Irshad has sentenced Muhammad Azam to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lac for the murder of Tanveer three years ago in a property dispute. In a separate incident, Pindigheb police successfully arrested Ghulam Habib, a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempted murder case. Similarly, Fatehjang police apprehended Imran, wanted in connection with a fraud case. Jand police conducted a successful operation, arresting seven gamblers and confiscating cash and cell phones from their possession. Simultaneously, ten outlaws were apprehended in different areas of the district, with the police recovering 07 kg of chars, ten litres of liquor, and four pistols from their possession. Cases under relevant acts have been registered, and all individuals have been detained.In a positive development, Fatehjang police successfully reunited a child named Faisal with his parents.