Life imprisonment for murderer in property dispute

ATTOCK - Additional Ses­sions Judge Hasanabdal Farkhanda Irshad has sentenced Muhammad Azam to life imprison­ment and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lac for the mur­der of Tanveer three years ago in a property dispute. In a separate incident, Pin­digheb police successfully arrested Ghulam Habib, a proclaimed offender wanted in an attempted murder case. Similarly, Fatehjang police appre­hended Imran, wanted in connection with a fraud case. Jand police conduct­ed a successful operation, arresting seven gamblers and confiscating cash and cell phones from their possession. Simultane­ously, ten outlaws were apprehended in different areas of the district, with the police recovering 07 kg of chars, ten litres of liquor, and four pistols from their possession. Cases under relevant acts have been registered, and all individuals have been detained.In a positive de­velopment, Fatehjang po­lice successfully reunited a child named Faisal with his parents.