LWMC launches special cleanliness drive in Tollinton Market

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Monday initiated a comprehensive cleanliness drive at Tollinton Market. Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has directed officers for maintaining a zero-waste environment. According to a spokesman for the company, 5 dedicated workers have been assigned to manual sweeping duties during all three shifts besides deployment of 5 containers and 2 chain arm roll containers in the market. Additionally, 9 waste bins with vibrant truck art have been strategically placed to encourage proper waste disposal among the public.