LWMC launches special cleanliness drive in Tollinton Market

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Com­pany (LWMC) on Monday initiated a comprehensive cleanliness drive at Tollin­ton Market. Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has directed officers for main­taining a zero-waste envi­ronment. According to a spokesman for the company, 5 dedicated workers have been assigned to manual sweeping duties during all three shifts besides deploy­ment of 5 containers and 2 chain arm roll containers in the market. Additionally, 9 waste bins with vibrant truck art have been stra­tegically placed to encour­age proper waste disposal among the public.