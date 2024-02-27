Maryam Nawaz creates history

LAHORE - Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister & Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif proved her mettle for her very first daunting political task of campaigning for NA-120 by-poll as she presented the `victory gift’ to her parents. This was the first time when former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared on the roads of the provincial capital to campaign for her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. She impressed the people through her charismatic per­sonality and measured speeches. She not only led the election campaign with new faces but also provided the PML-N with a new force of young leadership to defend party policies. Maryam Nawaz addressed in an ar­ticulate manner throughout the elec­tion campaign. She fired barbs at her father’s political opponents in a mea­sured and pointed manner.

She was initially involved in the family’s philanthropic organiza­tions. However, in 2012, she entered politics and was put in charge of the election campaign during the 2013 general elections. In 2013, she was appointed the Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program. However, she resigned in 2014 after her appointment was challenged in the Lahore High Court. In the recent general election, she was elected as Member National Assembly and the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab for the first time, marking her par­liamentary debut. Maryam Nawaz had earlier pledged to live up to the expectations of the people. She is the first-ever female chief minister in Pakistan’s history who won the elec­tions after receiving the backing of 220 MPAs in the provincial assembly. In 2017, Maryam was also included in the BBC’s 100 Women list, recog­nizing influential women worldwide. In December 2017, she was featured on The New York Times list of 11 Powerful Women Around the World for the year 2017. Maryam Nawaz was born in 1973 in Lahore.